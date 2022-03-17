Swimmer Lia Thomas favored to become first transgender athlete to win an NCAA D-I title

(CNN) University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas is favored to make history as the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I title when she takes to the pool Thursday night at the Women's Swimming and Diving Championships in Atlanta.

The finals in the 500-yard freestyle are set for 6 p.m. ET.

Thomas, who previously swam for the men's team at Penn, has come to personify the ongoing debate on trans women's participation in sports and the balance between inclusion and fair play.

With success has come criticism about whether trans women should be allowed to compete in women's sports. Her face has been prominently displayed on Fox News and right-wing news sites critical of society's changing views on sex and gender.

Some of her Penn teammates also have taken issue with her participation. Last month, an anonymous letter written on behalf of 16 of her 40 Penn teammates criticized what they saw as her "unfair advantage," saying they supported her gender transition out of the pool but not necessarily in it.

"I was fortunate enough to be welcomed with open arms in the swim community when I came out as gay," Sullivan said in a statement. "Just with my own personal good experience of coming out and feeling all that love and support within my swim community, I feel like [Lia] deserves the same thing."

What Thomas has said

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas won the 100-yard, 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle races at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships in February.

Thomas previously told the SwimSwam podcast she realized she was trans the summer of 2018, but kept it secret, wary that coming out would take away her ability to swim.

"I was struggling, my mental health was not very good. It was a lot of unease, about basically just feeling trapped in my body. It didn't align," she said.

The NCAA currently requires trans women athletes to have one year of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to be cleared to participate in women's sports. Thomas said she started HRT in May 2019 and came out as trans that fall, and the NCAA has approved her participation in the women's field.

Through an Ivy spokesperson, she declined to speak to CNN during the Ivy championships. She spoke to Sports Illustrated earlier this month to defend her ability to compete.

"The very simple answer is that I'm not a man," she said. "I'm a woman, so I belong on the women's team. Trans people deserve that same respect every other athlete gets."