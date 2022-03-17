(CNN) Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was left fuming after an on-court collision between superstar Steph Curry and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart left the Warriors without Curry for the remainder of the game, which ended in a 110-88 win for the Celtics.

Curry injured his foot after Smart dived for the ball in the second half, crashing into the two-time MVP's leg and leading him to limp out of the game.

Warriors coach Kerr, who was visibly upset after the incident, called it "dangerous play."

"I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that's what I was upset about. A lot of respect for Marcus," he said.

"He's a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we're good. But I thought it was a dangerous play," he added.

