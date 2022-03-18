Oksana Shvets, famed Ukrainian actress, killed in Russian missile strike

(CNN) Acclaimed Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv.

The Young Theater -- a Ukrainian theater troupe she had been part of since 1980 -- announced the star's death on Thursday.

In a statement shared on its Facebook page, the company expressed its "irreparable grief" at Shvets' passing.

"Honored Artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed during a rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv," the troupe wrote alongside a picture of the stage and screen veteran.

The tribute, translated from Ukrainian, continued: "Bright memory to the talented actress! There is no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land!"