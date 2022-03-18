Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield requests trade, but team denies request

(CNN) Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has requested a trade from the team, according to NFL.com and ESPN.

"It's in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on," Mayfield told ESPN on Thursday. "The relationship is too far gone to mend. It's in the best interest of both sides to move on."

The Browns , however, do not plan to honor Mayfield's trade request, according to NFL.com.

Mayfield's request comes after the Browns met with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and made a trade offer for Watson earlier this week.

Cleveland was informed on Thursday that they are no longer in the running to acquire Watson, who is still being targeted by the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons, per the NFL report.

