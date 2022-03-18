Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas finishes 5th in NCAA women's 200-yard freestyle final

(CNN) University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas finished tied for fifth Friday in the women's 200-yard freestyle final at the NCAA swimming and diving championships at Atlanta.

Taylor Ruck of Stanford won the race in 1:41.12. Thomas touched the wall in 1:43.40, as did Riley Gaines of Florida.

On Thursday, Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I title after finishing first in the women's 500-yard freestyle event.

"It means the world to be here," Thomas told ESPN after that race.

There were a few jeers from spectators in the venue, with one person yelling "cheater" as Thomas gave her interview.