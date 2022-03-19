US military aircraft with 4 aboard appears to have crashed in Norway, rescuers say

(CNN) A US military aircraft with four people aboard that appears to have crashed Friday during NATO training exercises in Norway has been spotted with "major damage," according to authorities.

The MV-22B Osprey aircraft, assigned to the II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) US military unit, was "on a training mission in Nordland County, northern Norway on Friday" with a crew of four, the Norwegian Armed Forces said.

The aircraft was spotted from a rescue helicopter, and appeared to have crashed in the municipality of Beiarn, Nordland Police chief of staff, Bent Arne Eilertsen, told public broadcaster NRK on Saturday. The craft appeared to have "major damage," Eilertsen said.

"What we have been told is that it is an American plane with Americans on board," Eilertsen added.

A US Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey in Japan, on March 17, 2022.

The US Marine Corps said in a statement that the aircraft was taking part in NATO exercises when it was involved in a "mishap."

Read More