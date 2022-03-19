How aid organizations are responding to the crisis in Ukraine -- inside the country, at the border and beyond

(CNN)In the parking lot of a refugee reception center just inside Poland, Ukrainian women spoke last week with a bus driver as aid worker Chris Skopec stood nearby.
"It looks like I'm going to Germany," one of the war refugees told Skopec as she laughed hysterically. "How ridiculous is that?"
Then, the next moment, the woman was weeping, Skopec recalled. Her husband and two sons were still far inside Ukraine, where humanitarian needs were burgeoning amid Russia's bombardment. Here she was, at the first meager waypoint on her migrant journey. And if she took this ride, she'd be headed into the unknown, unsure where she'd even sleep.
"And she got on the bus," Skopec, executive vice president of global health for Project HOPE, told CNN. "That's everyone's story."
More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began more than three weeks ago, according to the International Organization for Migration, or IOM, and legions more flee to the border every day. Meantime, many more of Ukraine's 45 million residents remain in a country where active conflict has cut off access to basic supplies like medicine.
To serve their needs, the United Nations and its partners on March 1 launched an emergency appeal for $1.7 billion. Of that, $1.1 billion would go toward helping 6 million people inside Ukraine over the next three months and nearly $551 million help support Ukrainians who fled to other countries in the region.
Aid groups are working now to address the massive humanitarian crisis -- inside Ukraine, along the country's borders and in places of refuge far beyond. At each stage, Ukrainians face distinct needs, aid officials have found, and delivering proper resources at each one is no easy task.
Inside Ukraine, everything is needed
The need for medical supplies inside Ukraine is so great that Skopec stopped compiling lists. Every hospital is saying the same thing, he told CNN: "We're running out of everything."
He and a Project HOPE team traveled last weekend into Ukraine to deliver a shipment of medical supplies to a 4,000 bed, three-hospital network in Lviv. Among the supplies were specialized sutures used in a heart transplant the very next day, he said.
"Of course, we can talk a lot about the life we saved there, but this is a country of 45 million," he said. "So, we won't and can't stop with the idea of just helping one person."
Resupplying health care facilities -- and the doctors, nurses and support staff now doing their jobs in a war zone -- is the principal focus of Project HOPE's efforts inside Ukraine, said Skopec. The 64-year-old organization's mission is supporting health care workers around the world.
But as the demand for health care services inside Ukraine is greater than ever, the nation's supply chain has been severely disrupted, Skopec told CNN. He compared the needs to those of American doctors and nurses at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic: In Ukraine, health care workers in clinical settings are running out of masks and trauma supplies.
Another aid group, Americares, has sent 3 tons of critical medicine and medical supplies to Ukraine, its vice president of emergency programs, Kate Dischino, said in an email. And it's working on getting more.
"We are getting requests from health care facilities in Ukraine running low, or stocked out of, the most essential supplies," she said.
There's a heavy emphasis on trauma supplies like bandages and antibiotics due to the fighting, with at least 1,333 people injured as of Friday, per the UN Human Rights Office.
But there are also people with chronic conditions who need continued access to care and medicine -- and primary care inside Ukraine is functionally nonexistent, Skopec said. For instance, an estimated 2.3 million people in Ukraine, or 7.1% of the population, live with diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation. And some 10,000 people in Ukraine depend on dialysis to live, several global nephrology groups said in a joint statement.
"Beyond the direct causes of conflict ... you have all of the emergency needs that every population on the earth has," Alex Wade, a Doctors Without Borders emergency coordinator told CNN on Monday. "You have people who need access to insulin, people who need access to dialysis. You have pregnant women who need access to safe deliveries and, who could have complicated pregnancies, need access to surgical services. You have people with serious mental health conditions that need access to mental health services.
"These are all conditions where, if access is interrupted, the condition can deteriorate ... leading to serious complications or death," Wade said.
And needs extend beyond medicine: Food is the most urgent one now for the Odesa Humanitarian Volunteer Center, said Inga Kordynovska, head of the group that launched after the invasion. On top of supporting locals in the port city, refugees are pouring in from other Ukrainian cities like Kherson and Mariupol, she said.
Still, the nature of the conflict means there are large swathes of Ukraine where it's extremely difficult -- or impossible -- to deliver humanitarian aid.
At borders, safe passage is planned for the weary
Ukrainians escaping active conflict flee to the nation's borders, where their needs are distinct from those inside the war zone -- but just as pressing. Many tell similar stories: They left their homes on short notice, grabbing what they could and embarking on dayslong journeys. Some ran out of fuel or found it heavily rationed. At the border, they faced lengthy waits to cross.
"They're coming across exhausted, scared, angry," Skopec said.