Inside the Kyiv junkyard that recycles Russian weapons for Ukrainian forces

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) The sound of rockets launching in the distance breaks the silence of an otherwise quiet morning in Kyiv.

"That's us, we're attacking Russian positions close to Hostomel," a Ukrainian soldier says, as the shots fire in a synchronized rhythm.

In this particular instance, the rockets the Ukrainian military is using to target Moscow's invading troops are actually Russian.

"Last night we sent the Ukrainian armed forces 24 Uragan missiles that were on their way here to fly over our cities," says Yuri Golodov, the deputy commander of one of Ukraine's Territorial Forces and a retired seaman from the Ukrainian Navy.

"We captured them intact, gave them to the Armed Forces of Ukraine at night and now the Ukrainian army has fired missiles back at them," Golodov says.

