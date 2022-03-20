Bahrain Grand Prix: Ferrari dominates as Charles Leclerc wins dramatic season opener

(CNN) Charles Leclerc won the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday as Ferrari claimed a one-two after a dramatic ending to the first race of the new season.

Leclerc had started in pole position after an impressive qualifying and, after a battle with reigning world champion Max Verstappen, looked to be cruising to victory.

That was until a safety car was deployed in the closing stages which saw the pack bunch up for the restart.

As per the new regulations, all cars were able to unlap themselves before racing started again -- a rule clarified after the dramatic ending in last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which saw Lewis Hamilton lose the title on the final lap

In Bahrain, Leclerc held on to the lead after the restart with Verstappen hot on his tail but the Red Bull driver -- who was already complaining about a steering issue with his car -- dropped out of the race entirely after appearing to lose power.

Read More