They thought they would be safe in the theater. Then it was bombed

Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) — When Serhii woke up to news reports that a bomb had flattened Mariupol's Drama Theater , where hundreds of people had been sheltering, he couldn't breathe.

His wife and their two daughters were inside.

As electricity and internet service went out, Mariupol was largely cut off from the outside world. Serhii, who asked that only his first name be used for security reasons, waited desperately for any update from his girls.

In its absence, he had little choice but to rely on the grim picture of life and death being relayed by Mariupol officials: Residents were living in "medieval conditions," forced to melt snow for water and cook food outside on open fires. Civilian targets, including apartment buildings, a maternity hospital and the main administrative building, were reduced to rubble. Ceasefires were ignored and evacuation corridors blocked.

The Russian word ДЕТИ, or "Children," is seen on the grounds of Mariupol's Drama Theater prior to being bombed.

It was a situation that would have been unthinkable a few short weeks ago in the bustling industrial city, once known for its seaside resorts and a major steel plant, and now the scene of fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Serhii worried for his wife, 56, and daughters — especially the eldest, 36, who lives with a disability and needs daily medication. But his relief at finally hearing from them was quickly replaced by a gnawing fear.

In a harried conversation, his youngest told him she had been able to charge her phone at