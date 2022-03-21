World records tumble at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday

(CNN) At the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, both Mondo Duplantis and Yulimar Rojas broke their own world records in the men's pole vault and women's triple jump respectively to claim gold.

Sweden's Duplantis cleared 6.20 meters at the third time of asking, one centimeter better than his previous best set in the same Stark Arena in Belgrade just two weeks ago.

"The sky's the limit. Another title, another world record -- it's been a pretty good day. Going over 6.20m for the first time, it's hard to explain. It's something that you can only dream of," Duplantis said following his record-breaking feat.

Gold medalist Mondo Duplantis celebrates after setting a new world record of 6.20m during the men's pole vault.

It is the fourth world record that the US-born Duplantis has set and he now holds the four highest pole vaults in history.

With such record-breaking jumps, Duplantis has already accumulated multiple titles during his short career and is cementing his status as the sport's greatest ever athlete. Currently, he is the reigning European indoor and outdoor champion, the Olympic champion and now the world indoor champion.

