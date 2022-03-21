After being forced to leave her home, Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins gold

(CNN) Like millions of Ukrainians, Yaroslava Mahuchikh was forced to leave her home after Russia began its invasion of her country last month.

But, despite having her world turned upside down and traveling three days by car to reach the competition, the 20-year-old still managed to win high jump gold at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday.

"It was very important for me and my family, my country," Mahuchikh told BBC Sport, saying she didn't even think about training in the days after the invasion began on February 24.

"For me, coming here was difficult because the traffic was a lot, three days by car, and to jump here was so difficult psychologically because my heart remains in my country."

The 20-year-old jumped a world-leading height of 2.02m to claim the title.

