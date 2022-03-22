World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces she's retiring from professional tennis

(CNN) World no. 1 Ashleigh Barty announced on Wednesday she was retiring from professional tennis after winning three major singles titles in the last three years.

"Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis," the 25-year-old Australian said in the caption of an Instagram post.

"I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I'll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together."

The post included a video, filmed with retired Australian tennis player Casey Dellacqua, in which Barty further explains her decision.

"It's something I've been thinking about for a long time," Barty said in the clip. After winning Wimbledon last year, which she described as "the one true dream that I wanted in tennis," she got a "gut feeling" that only strengthened after she won this year's Australian Open.

