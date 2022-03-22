Notre Dame Fighting Irish set program record as they thrash Oklahoma Sooners in NCAA women's tournament

(CNN) The Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team turned on the style as it thrashed the Oklahoma Sooners 108-64 at the NCAA women's tournament on Monday.

Notre Dame reached the Sweet 16 and set a program record for points scored in the process, handing Oklahoma its largest ever loss at home.

Dara Mabrey scored five consecutive three-pointers in the first quarter as her team dominated for much of the game.

The 22-year-old finished with a high of 29 points, including a total of seven three-pointers.

"We just came out dripping in confidence," Mabrey told ESPN.

Read More