Rafael Nadal ruled out for up to six weeks with rib stress fracture

(CNN) Rafael Nadal, the 21-time grand slam champion, has suffered a stress fracture in one of his ribs and will be out for four to six weeks, the Spaniard announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Nadal's perfect start to 2022 was ended on Sunday by American Taylor Fritz who secured a surprise victory in the final at Indian Wells, beating Nadal 6-3 7-6 to win his first Masters 1000 title.

The 35-year-old was struggling with injury coming into Sunday's final and was seen wincing throughout the match, regularly touching the left side of his torso.

Nadal came into the final on a 20-match winning streak -- his best ever start to a season -- that included his record-breaking 21st grand slam victory at the Australian Open.

"Hello everyone, I wanted to announce that I've come back to Spain and immediately went to see my medical team so they could run some tests after the Indian Wells final, which I played hurt," wrote Nadal.

