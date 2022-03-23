Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov pulls out of world championships in support of banned Russian athletes

(CNN) Two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Evgeny Rylov announced on Wednesday that he is withdrawing from this year's FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary in support of Russian athletes banned from competing under the Russian flag.

Rylov, who won gold in the 100 and 200 meter backstroke events at last year's Tokyo Olympic Games, was among eight top Russian athletes who appeared on a stage at a rally hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last Friday, according to Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

The rally commemorated the eighth year of Russia's annexation of Crimea -- which is deemed illegal by the Ukrainian government and not recognized in the West.

Swimwear maker Speedo subsequently announced it was ending its sponsorship dea l with the 25-year-old.

In a statement to CNN, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) -- swimming's world governing body -- said: "FINA is deeply disappointed to note the reports regarding Evgeny Rylov's appearance at the Luzhniki Stadium during Friday's rally. We are investigating the matter further."

