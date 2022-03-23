Ukrainian skeleton star goes from Winter Olympics to war zone in weeks

(CNN) Last month, Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych was a skeleton racer hurtling his way around the Yanqing Sliding Centre at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Six weeks later, he was in a war zone handing out medical supplies as rockets were shot out of the sky over his head.

Heraskevych made headlines in Beijing when he held up a "No War in Ukraine" banner to protest the impending Russian invasion, a nightmare realized when the conflict began less than two weeks later.

Since then -- as has been the case for so many of his compatriots -- the 23-year-old's life has been turned upside down.

In the capital of Kyiv on the day of the invasion, Heraskevych had initially tried to enlist in the Ukrainian army but was unable to do so as all positions had been filled and he lacked military experience.

Heraskevych slides during the fourth heat at the Beijing Games on February 11.

Determined to do his part, Heraskevych returned to his father's hometown of Zhytomir from Kyiv on Monday, having driven a van 150 kilometers to hand out medical supplies and food.

