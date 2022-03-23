(CNN) The vibe was much more positive on the court and off following Naomi Osaka's latest tennis match.

After defeating Australian Astra Sharma 6-3, 6-4 in her first-round match at the Miami Open, the four-time grand slam champion told reporters she was feeling better.

"I don't know if I'm allowed to say this, but I finally started talking to a therapist after Indian Wells. It only took like a year after French Open," Osaka said, referencing when she was heckled by a fan at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 12, and when she withdrew from Roland Garros in Paris last year after opting not to speak to the media at the grand slam event, citing her mental health.

"I realize how helpful it is," Osaka said of talking to a therapist. "I'm glad that I have people around me that told me to go in that direction."

When asked by a reporter why this was the moment Osaka decided to choose to talk someone, she said it was because her sister, former professional player Mari Osaka, "seemed very concerned for me."

Read More