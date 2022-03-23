(CNN) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will marry his fiancée, Stella Moris, at Belmarsh prison in London Wednesday, the WikiLeaks media team said in a statement.

"Julian Assange and Stella Moris will marry in HMP Belmarsh surrounded by only a handful of friends and family on Wednesday. Their engagement was announced in November 2021 and over months of back and forth with the governor and prison authorities, the couple have been granted permission to marry inside the prison," the statement, issued Tuesday, read.

"Only four guests and two witnesses will be allowed to attend the ceremony, as well as two security guards. The guests will have to leave immediately after the event, even though it is being held during normal visiting hours," it added.

Stella Moris, Assange's partner, looks on outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on January 24, 2022, following the appeal against his extradition.

The statement also said top British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood is designing Moris' wedding dress and a kilt for Assange.

Assange's parents are of Scottish descent, according to Wikileaks.

