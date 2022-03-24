Ukrainians claim to have destroyed large Russian warship in Berdyansk

Lviv, Ukraine (CNN) Ukrainian armed forces said they destroyed a large Russian landing ship at the port of Berdyansk in southern Ukraine on Thursday.

The port, which had recently been occupied by Russian forces with several Russian warships in dock, was rocked by a series of heavy explosions soon after dawn.

Social media videos showed fires raging at the dockside, with a series of secondary explosions reverberating across the city.

A screen grab of a video shared on social media of the Berdyansk port fire.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said they had "destroyed a large landing ship," which they named as the "Orsk."

Several Russian ships had been unloading military equipment at Berdyansk in recent days, according to reports from the port by Russian media outlets.

Read More