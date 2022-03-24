(CNN) For those looking for a piece of golfing history -- and with a seven figure sum to spare -- the clubs that Tiger Woods used to win the "Tiger Slam" are up for sale for the first time in more than a decade.

After a grueling four days at Augusta National in 2001, Woods sunk a two-putt to win his second Masters and become the first golfer to hold all four major titles at the same time. He had won the final three majors of 2000 - the US Open, The Open and PGA Championship -- before securing victory in Augusta.

And the irons and wedges Woods used in 2000 and 2001 as part of his historic feat are now up for auction.

The clubs -- 2-PW Titleist Forged irons and two custom Vokey wedges, both stamped "TIGER" -- were last privately auctioned in 2010, and had been displayed privately in a Houston office complex, according to US based auctioneers Golden Age Golf Auctions.

The custom Vokey wedges are stamped "Tiger."

The wear mark on the face of the 8 iron has been described as "otherwordly," while the 58 degree wedge is bent to 56 degrees.

As you might expect from such record-breaking clubs, the items are well used, according to auctioneers, who say a wear mark on the face of the 8 iron is "otherwordly."

Read More