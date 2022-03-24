UFC star Conor McGregor arrested for alleged dangerous driving

(CNN) UFC star Conor McGregor was arrested by Irish police on Tuesday evening and charged with alleged dangerous driving.

Videos reposted by McGregor onto his Twitter feed show the fighter driving on a motorway, before police turn on their sirens and begin to pull him over.

"Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area, Tuesday 22nd March 2022," police said in a statement to CNN.

"The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date."

In a statement sent to CNN, Karen Kessler, spokesperson for McGregor, said: "Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

Read More