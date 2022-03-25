(CNN) Italy players are "destroyed and crushed" after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following a last-gasp defeat to North Macedonia, according to defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Aleksandar Trajkovski scored a dramatic 92nd minute winner to stun the European champions in their playoff qualifier semifinal and ensure Italy will not be playing its second straight World Cup having missed out in 2018.

"A great void will remain within us," Juventus defender Chiellini told Rai Sports

"We didn't concede anything tonight apart from the goal. We created plenty of chances, but unfortunately, we didn't manage to score. There is a great disappointment. From September to today, we have made mistakes and we have paid for them.

"I am proud of a team that has given everything. It is clear that we are destroyed and crushed. We hope that this void will give us the push to start again."

Chiellini looks dejected after defeat against North Macedonia.

