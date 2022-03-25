64,375 fans welcomed at South Korean men's World Cup qualifier amid soaring Covid-19 cases

(CNN) March 24 was a day to remember for South Korean football fans and players.

The men's national team had gone more than 11 years without beating Iran but that streak ended on Thursday when it won 2-0 to move top of its World Cup qualifying group.

And the moment was witnessed by 64,375 fans at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, the most spectators welcomed at a sporting event in South Korea since the pandemic started.

South Korean captain Son Heung-min and defender Kim Young-gwon each slotted home and celebrated their goals in front of the fans who were all strictly wearing masks.

"I haven't seen a crowd of 60,000 people recently, and preparations for the game were festive, so I felt the atmosphere was hyped up even at the stadium gate," South Korean fan Won Jong-in told CNN Sport. "Of course, the game was good, but I think it's fair to say that fans were feeling the vibe. It was inspiring to see lit Red Devils headbands filling the stands!

