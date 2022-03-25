Alexis 'Scrappy' Hopkins becomes first woman to be drafted by a professional baseball team

(CNN) History was made on Wednesday when the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes drafted Alexis Hopkins, the first woman ever drafted by an American professional baseball team for an on-field role, according to the Atlantic League and MLB.com.

A dream come true

"We are extremely excited to give Scrappy an opportunity to play in Lexington and to be the first female in the Atlantic League," said Genomes manager Mark Minicozzi, according to Kentucky-based NBC affiliate LEX 18

"We're excited to see her start her journey into professional baseball," Minicozzi added.

Asked during college to write down a dream, Hopkins had shirked listing professional baseball as a realistic target.

"I'm really excited about this," Hopkins said in a video tweeted by the Atlantic League.

"I was going to put down professional baseball player, but I actually didn't because I was like 'That's never gonna happen,' but I guess here we are today making a dream come alive."

The Genomes are slated to play their first home match of the season against the team they share Wild Health Field with, the Lexington Legends, on July 4.