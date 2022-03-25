Deshaun Watson tells reporters at introductory news conference in Cleveland: 'I've never assaulted any woman'

(CNN) At an introductory news conference Friday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, recently acquired from the Houston Texans, repeatedly denied the accusations of sexual assault and misconduct made against him by nearly two dozen women in civil lawsuits.

"I've never assaulted, I never disrespected and I never harassed any woman in my life," Watson told reporters Friday.

"As far as the details of actually, the things that they're alleging, I can't speak on that because there's an ongoing investigation, but in the future, once everything is resolved, I would love to talk about it," Watson added.

Grand juries in Harris County and Brazoria County in Texas each declined to charge Watson criminally, but he still faces 22 civil complaints from his accusers, many of them alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

When asked whether he had any regrets about his off-the-field situation, Watson answered, "I don't have any regrets. Like I said before, the things that are off the field right now that came up caught me by surprise because I never did anything that these people are alleging."

