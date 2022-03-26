What the acquittal of a police officer over an Indigenous teenager's death shows about Australia's deep race divide
Updated 0138 GMT (0938 HKT) March 27, 2022
(CNN)On the steps of a Darwin courthouse at the end of one of Australia's most contentious cases, Warlpiri elder Ned Jampijinpa Hargraves could barely contain his rage.
"When are we going to get justice? When?" he yelled.
White police officer Constable Zachary Rolfe had just been acquitted of murder in the killing of 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker, who Rolfe shot three times after Walker stabbed him during his attempted arrest in Yuendumu, a remote Aboriginal community in the Northern Territory.
After Walker's death in November 2019, Indigenous people and their allies marched through the streets of several Australian cities, carrying signs reading "Justice for Walker."
More than two years later, Rolfe's acquittal on March 11 on three charges including murder and two lesser charges -- manslaughter and engaging in a violent act resulting in death -- has them questioning why justice still isn't being served.
No police officer has ever been convicted in Australia of murdering an Indigenous person. In 31 years, since a landmark report into Aboriginal deaths in custody, nearly 500 Indigenous people have died in prison or police custody, according to the Australian Institute of Criminology.
The Rolfe verdict was about much more than one man killed during a three-minute confrontation in 2019.
For Australia's Indigenous people, this case was about Australia's record on racism and Indigenous rights, and what lies ahead for the county's First Nations people, who say they've long been denied a say in the laws that govern them on land their ancestors lived on for tens of thousands of years.