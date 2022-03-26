What the acquittal of a police officer over an Indigenous teenager's death shows about Australia's deep race divide

(CNN) On the steps of a Darwin courthouse at the end of one of Australia's most contentious cases, Warlpiri elder Ned Jampijinpa Hargraves could barely contain his rage.

"When are we going to get justice? When?" he yelled.

White police officer Constable Zachary Rolfe had just been acquitted of murder in the killing of 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker, who Rolfe shot three times after Walker stabbed him during his attempted arrest in Yuendumu, a remote Aboriginal community in the Northern Territory.

After Walker's death in November 2019, Indigenous people and their allies marched through the streets of several Australian cities, carrying signs reading "Justice for Walker."

More than two years later, Rolfe's acquittal on March 11 on three charges including murder and two lesser charges -- manslaughter and engaging in a violent act resulting in death -- has them questioning why justice still isn't being served.

Read More