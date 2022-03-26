F1 driver Mick Schumacher released from hospital after crash during qualifying of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

(CNN) Formula One driver Mick Schumacher said he was "OK" after he was transported to the hospital Saturday following a scary crash during the qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, according to a post from his Twitter account.

An initial assessment found he suffered no injuries but the 23-year-old driver was taken to a hospital for "precautionary checkups," his team, Haas, said . The team later announced he was released and had returned to his hotel.

Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, lost control of his car and crashed head-on at the exit of turn 12 during Q2 of qualifying at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Moments after the crash, the red flag was raised to allow the medical team to tend to the German driver.

The qualifying session was delayed for nearly an hour as marshals cleared the track of debris. Schumacher was shown on the broadcast sitting up on a stretcher and chatting as he was waiting to be loaded into the air ambulance.

Following the accident, the team announced Schumacher will not be participating in the Grand Prix, scheduled for Sunday, adding only one of its drivers, Kevin Magnussen, who qualified 10th for Sunday's race, will participate.

