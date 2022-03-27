Mike Krzyzewski advances to record-setting 13th Final Four as Duke defeats Arkansas

(CNN) Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski advanced to his record-setting 13th Final Four appearance Saturday after the No. 2 seed Blue Devils defeated No. 4 seed Arkansas 78-69 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA men's tournament.

With the win, Krzyzewski passes Hall of Famer and former UCLA head coach John Wooden for the most Final Four appearances in NCAA history.

The 75-year-old Krzyzewski now has 101 career NCAA tournament wins.

"So happy," Krzyzewski said after the game on the TBS broadcast. "We call it crossing the bridge. There's nothing like being a regional champ and going to Final Four and playing on Saturday with three other champions. It's an amazing day."

Last year, Krzyzewski announced he would retire at the end of the 2021-2022 college basketball season. Duke associate coach and former Blue Devils player Jon Scheyer will take over as head coach next season.

Read More