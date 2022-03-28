(CNN) After a 36-year absence from the men's World Cup, Canada can now call itself a "legit football country."

That's the view of coach John Herdman, the Englishman who has overseen Canada's steady rise through the men's FIFA rankings over the past four years.

Canada's ascension to football legitimacy culminated in a 4-0 victory against Jamaica on Sunday, guaranteeing Herdman's team a spot at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

It will be just the second time that Canada has featured at a men's World Cup having lost every game in the finals of the 1986 edition, but expectations are high this time around.

"The sky's the limit. I think we're going to just continue to get better and better and we're going to continue to improve," said midfielder Atiba Hutchinson, a 39-year-old veteran of the Canadian team.