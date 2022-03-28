Kyrie Irving played in his first home game of the season after New York City expanded its Covid-19 vaccine exemption

(CNN) Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving made his first appearance of the season on the team's home court Sunday after being sidelined by a Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Irving racked up 16 points and 11 assists in the Nets' 119-110 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at the Barclays Center.

His return to the hardwood in Brooklyn came after New York Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday he would allow New York-based professional athletes and performers to be exempt from the city's vaccine mandate for workers.

The policy kept Irving, a seven-time All-Star guard who chose not to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, from playing in 35 home games the Nets have played since the NBA season began in October. He has been playing with the team on the road.

"I don't take it for granted what happened tonight. It was historic and I'm grateful that I got a chance to be out there with my brothers and just leave it all out there," Irving said after the game.

