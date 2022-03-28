(CNN) Olympic medalist Tony Martin is auctioning off the silver medal he won at London 2012 to raise funds for children in Ukraine.

In an Instagram post Sunday, the German cyclist said it felt wrong "to sit on the couch and accept the situation" after seeing pictures of what has been happening in UIkraine since the start of Russia's invasion.

He said money raised from the auction would go to Wir helfen Kindern -- a foundation that would support the children and their families.

"I pay my deepest respect to everybody who helps the people that need to be protected the most: the Ukrainian kids and their families," he wrote. "I also want to do my small part and help."

"It's not easy to separate me from the biggest trophy I could win in my career but considering the fact that millions of people lost almost everything, it is something I really want to do."

Read More