They tried to reveal what life was like under Russian occupation. Then they disappeared
Updated 0421 GMT (1221 HKT) March 29, 2022
Lviv, Ukraine — When there was a knock on Yulia Olkhovska's front door at 5:30 a.m., she knew who would be waiting for her in the pre-dawn darkness outside. But she was still terrified.
Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, rolling tanks into several small cities in the country's southeast, including her hometown Melitopol, there had been a steady, grim drumbeat of disappearances.
Journalists like herself, as well as activists, politicians, public figures and residents in Russian-occupied areas were being picked up off the street and snatched from their homes. She had conferred with her husband in hushed tones about what to do if they came for her; the pair decided they would try to remain calm.
So when five armed men in military uniform turned up at her house in the suburbs of Melitopol on March 21, she took a deep breath and let them in. After carrying out a room-by-room search, startling their sleeping teenage daughter and four cats, the Russians told Olkhovska to come with them.
The reporter, who works for the newspaper Melitopolski Vedomosti (MV), was loaded into a minivan and driven quickly to her own empty newsroom, which had been seized by Russian forces. In a surreal scene, she said she was sat down in her editor's office and interrogated for five hours.
"They said to me, something like, 'A new life is beginning here, and you'll probably be interested to take part in building this new life. Not to sit somewhere on the sidelines, but be at the center. We're giving you an opportunity to work. We need objective people, who can write, to document this new life,'" Olkhovska told CNN in a recent phone call.
When the journalist made clear she wouldn't collaborate, the Russians -- one of whom had introduced himself as a member of the new civil-military administration -- replied coolly. "They said they understood that I was scared, a little confused, and they didn't demand an immediate answer from me. They offered to let me think a little more," she recalled.
A week after her release, Olkhovska is still waiting anxiously for another knock on her door. After she and several of her colleagues at MV -- among the most prominent news outlets in the city of 150,000 people -- were kidnapped, the general director of the media holding decided to halt publication in print and online. It's a move that other major media organizations in the region have been forced to make, as they weigh the impossible choice between safeguarding their people and reporting on the threat that they, and other citizens, now face. A