Belgian footballer Miguel Van Damme dies at 28

(CNN) Belgian footballer Miguel Van Damme has died from leukemia, leaving behind his wife and young daughter, his club Cercle Brugge said Tuesday. He was 28 years old, according to local media.

"It is with the greatest sadness that we report that our friend and teammate Miguel Van Damme lost the fight in his long and uneven battle against leukemia," the club said in a statement

"Words are not enough to describe what we feel, even though we knew that things had not gone well for a while. Today is an extremely difficult day in the almost 123-year history of Cercle Brugge," it added, sending condolences to the goalkeeper's wife Kyana, daughter Camille, as well as his parents, sister, friends and family.

The goalkeeper is survived by his wife and daughter.

Van Damme was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016 and underwent several courses of treatment for the cancer over five years.

"Miguel, your perseverance and strength to go for it again and again, setback after setback, was admirable. You are an example of positivism, persistence and fighting spirit. A source of inspiration for everyone who fights. Forever in our green-black heart, #16," the club added.

