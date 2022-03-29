Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones moves to have paternity suit against him dismissed, claims plaintiff offered 'deal' before filing lawsuit

(CNN) Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is dropping his effort to shield a paternity lawsuit from the public eye and is going on offense.

In new court filings, Jones' legal team withdrew its request for a hearing to discuss sealing the suit brought by Alexandra Davis -- who claims Jones is her biological father -- and adds allegations that Jones was a victim of "attempted extortion."

In a court document filed Monday afternoon, Jones' attorneys alleged Davis offered to "make a deal" with Jones before filing the suit. The defense attorneys also allege Jones and the Cowboys were "targets of multiple monetary extortion attempts."

"The potential source(s) of those attempted extortions, including, without limitation, the Plaintiff and her agents, will be the subject of other litigation which has been filed or will be instituted shortly," the legal filing states.

Both sides initially agreed to seal the full lawsuit, but court documents state Davis "claims Defendant is Plaintiff's biological father and makes several additional allegations claiming Defendant paid for Plaintiff and Plaintiff's mother to keep this information confidential."

Read More