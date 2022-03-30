Fans storm onto the pitch as Ghana earns World Cup berth over Nigeria

(CNN) Supporters in Nigeria broke onto the field at the final whistle as Ghana earned a spot at this year's FIFA World Cup following a 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles.

After a goalless draw in the first leg, Thomas Partey's away goal in Wednesday's game was enough to see Ghana reach Qatar 2022 -- the first African nation to do so.

Partey's driven shot in the 10th minute found its way underneath Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho to give the Black Stars the lead in the tie.

William Troost-Ekong leveled from the penalty spot after Ademola Lookman was brought down by Denis Odoi in the box later in the first half, but Nigeria couldn't produce the winning goal needed to earn World Cup qualification.

And after the final whistle, fans at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja vented their frustration by breaking onto the pitch.

