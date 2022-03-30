(CNN) The Los Angeles Lakers are in danger of missing the NBA postseason, falling to 11th place in the Western Conference after a 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who were sidelined with a left ankle sprain and right midfoot sprain respectively, the Lakers trailed by 26 points at halftime, 82-56.

It was the second-most points conceded by the Lakers in a first half in franchise history, just one short of the record 83 scored by the Boston Celtics in 1959, according to ESPN Stats.

Mavs superstar Luka Doncic dominated for Dallas, scoring 34 points, and finishing with 12 rebounds and 12 assists to bag his 10th triple-double of the season in just 30 minutes on the court.

NBA All-Star Luka Doncic bagged his 10th triple-double of the season in just 30 minutes on the court.

Malik Monk led the way for LA with 28 points, while star guard Russell Westbrook scored 25 points.

Read More