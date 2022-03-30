After an 8-year wait, the US men's soccer team will once again compete in a World Cup

(CNN) After an eight-year wait, the US Men's National team secured a spot Wednesday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, although not in a way the team would have preferred.

In its 14th and final match of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the US clinched a spot with a 2-0 loss against Costa Rica at Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica.

"I'm extremely proud of this group," US star Christian Pulisic said. "It's a bit of a weird feeling right now because I hate to lose so much, but I'm really proud, and I can't wait to go to the World Cup."

Entering Wednesday night, the US knew it could punch its ticket with a win, draw or loss by less than six goals.

The top three teams in CONCACAF automatically qualify for the World Cup, while the fourth-place team will compete in an intercontinental playoff against Oceania's qualifying tournament.

