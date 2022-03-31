Tiger Woods' return to golf at Masters would be 'phenomenal,' says Rory McIlroy

Photos: Golf icon Tiger Woods Tiger Woods reacts after winning the Masters golf tournament in April 2019. It was his 15th major title and his first since 2008. Hide Caption 1 of 41

Woods had his first brush with fame when he was just 2 years old. The young golfing prodigy appeared on "The Mike Douglas Show" in 1978, winning a putting contest with comedian Bob Hope.

Woods, 6, sizes up a putt in Los Alamitos, California, in 1982. His real name is Eldrick, but his father nicknamed him "Tiger" after a South Vietnamese soldier he fought alongside with during the Vietnam War.

Woods and his father, Earl, celebrate after a 15-year-old Tiger won the US Junior Amateur Championship in 1991. He won the event in 1992 and 1993 as well.

Woods, 16, tees off at the Los Angeles Open in 1992. That was his first taste of PGA Tour competition, albeit as an amateur. He missed the 36-hole cut.

Woods played for the United States during the World Amateur Team Cup, which took place in France in 1994.

Woods hits a tee shot during the 1995 Walker Cup, an international team event.

Woods talks to the media after winning his third-straight US Amateur in 1996. Throughout his life, Woods has worn red on the final day of a big tournament.