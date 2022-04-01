Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee Bucks to dramatic 120-119 OT win over Brooklyn Nets

(CNN) Giannis Antetokounmpo became the Milwaukee Bucks' all-time leading scorer on Thursday after inspiring his team to a narrow overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets.

The 'Greek Freak' scored an impressive 44 points and added 14 rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes of action as his side edged to a 120-119 victory in New York.

The 27-year-old made 14 of his 21 shots to move past Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's previous franchise record of 14,211 points.

Antetokounmpo took the game into overtime, and broke the record, after hitting a three-pointer with 18.7 seconds left of regulation time and then sank the tie-breaking free throws with three seconds remaining in OT.

"I'm changing the narrative," he said , claiming he wasn't aware of when he broke the record. "I don't want to be the guy only that dunks and runs."

