The people cold calling to chip away at Russia's digital iron curtain

(CNN)Marija Stonyte picks up her phone and anxiously dials in a number. After a couple of rings, a woman picks up.
"I'm calling to tell you a very important message. I don't know if you know a lot about what is actually happening right now in Ukraine," Stonyte says in the call last month, her voice trembling as her 1-year-old daughter babbles in the background.
There's silence on the other end of the line.
"The real truth is that it is a terrible invasion."
This is one of dozens of cold calls that Stonyte and her husband make every day to people in Russia from their home in Lithuania as part of a volunteer initiative aimed at penetrating Russia's so-called digital iron curtain.
Russia's ongoing onslaught in Ukraine has seen cities bombarded, civilians killed, and more than 4 million flee the country. But at home, many Russians know little about what is unfolding.
Russia has banned state media from calling Russian President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" an "invasion" or a "war," and those who criticize the offensive can face severe punishment.
A Moscow court banned Facebook and Instagram for carrying out "extremist activity," and a new censorship law made publishing "fake" information about the invasion punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The pressure has forced independent news outlets to pull out or shut down, leaving a void for state media to fill with propaganda and disinformation.
Desperate to break through, people around the world are trying creative ways to connect with Russians. Online activists Anonymous claim to have hacked Russian TV channels to broadcast footage from Ukraine.
Others, like Stonyte, are trying a more individual approach. They're cold calling or messaging strangers in Russia, hoping their personal pleas will disrupt the Kremlin's propaganda -- and potentially even help put an end to the deadly war.
'Make the most important call of your life'
When Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, documentary filmmaker Stonyte and he