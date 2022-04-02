Viktor Orban, the EU leader who can't quit Putin, faces a united front in Hungary's election

(CNN) Six weeks ago, Hungary's election campaign looked and sounded very different.

Now, everything has changed. Putin's invasion of Ukraine later that same month has upended the race, recasting its protagonists and rewriting their pitches. It has left Orban, widely regarded as the EU's most pro-Kremlin leader, walking a political tightrope. And it has shone a spotlight on a years-long entanglement between him and the Russian President, two strongmen whose political journeys bear some notable similarities.

"If you want to analyze the election campaign, you have to draw a line on February 24," said Andrea Virág, director of strategy at the Republikon Institute think tank in Budapest, Hungary's capital. "Since the war started, it's completely different."

The race -- which will culminate in Sunday's election -- is now portrayed by the opposition as a crossroads between Hungary's eastern and western horizons. "We only have one choice: we must choose Europe instead of the east," opposition candidate Péter Marki-Zay, the man carrying the hopes of every Orban critic, told supporters this month.

Marki-Zay leads a united coalition of every major opposition party -- a last-gasp and fragile effort that symbolizes how dramatically anti-Orban parties have been sidelined in recent votes.

War on Hungary's border has also added urgency to what was already a thorny relationship between its government and the EU. While Orban has supported most of Europe's sanctions against Russia, back home the political pragmatist -- who has maintained relationships with dictators and democrats for years -- has focused his pitch on keeping Hungary out of the conflict, and has dodged numerous opportunities to disavow Putin even as the Russian leader wages war.

Now, Orban's political future rests on the success of his most complicated shapeshift yet -- into a self-declared peacekeeper who won't quit Russia.

Orban met with Putin in Moscow just three weeks before Russia began its invasion.

The Putin critic-turned-admirer

But during his second, 12-year stint in power, Orban has embraced a friendly and reliant relationship with Moscow that has made him an outlier in Europe. In a 2014 speech setting out his intentions to build an "illiberal state" in Hungary, he cited Russia as an example; in their February meeting, as Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border, Orban spoke glowingly to Putin of their bonds.

The relationship between the two strongmen is underpinned by economic reliance but also ideological similarities, according to Péter Krekó, the director of the Budapest-based Political Capital Institute.

"Orban's Hungary is very far from Putin's Russia -- but Orban mentioned already that Russia is one of his role models," Krekó said. "This anti-Western, ultra-conservative, anti-LGBTQ worldview ... (and) an ideology based on state-sponsored information" is "quite similar" to Putin's early moves as President, he added.

"Orban is the most pro-Putin prime minister (in the EU) and he did not expect the invasion at all," Krekó said.

Meanwhile, as most EU countries have united in their support for Ukraine, Orban's relationship with Kyiv has deteriorated over the years. He has impeded the country's attempts to form closer relations with NATO, and has clashed with successive governments in Kyiv. On Wednesday, his foreign minister accused Ukraine's government of coordinating with Hungary's opposition parties, without citing evidence.

That dynamic has complicated recent EU efforts to punish Russia for its invasion. While Hungary has ultimately supported most sanctions unveiled so far, Orban has been adamant that measures are not extended to imports of Russian oil and gas. Most of Hungary's oil and natural gas imports come from Russia, and 90% of Hungarian families heat their homes with gas, Orban said during a recent visit to London.

"If the sanctions are extended to energy, a situation will arise in which the Hungarian economy will find itself under unbearable pressure, and meanwhile this will probably not harm the Russians an iota," a spokesperson for the Hungarian government told CNN, setting out Orban's position.

Supporters of Orban's Fidesz party march in Budapest on March 15. Orban has been adamant that he will not support sanctions that target Russian energy experts.

In that context, most observers expected Putin's war to harm his ally's political fortunes. The opposition had long criticized Orban's so-called Eastern Opening endeavor, which targets trade with authoritarian governments in Russia, China and Turkey.

"Putin is rebuilding the Soviet empire and Orban is just watching it with strategic calm," opposition leader Marki-Zay said at a rally this week, Reuters reported.

Instead -- thanks to his repeated claims that his rival would send Hungarian troops into Ukraine -- Orban's slight but significant lead in opinion polls has risen since the invasion. Marki-Zay has rejected those suggestions.

"The Prime Minister really shines in situations like this," Virag said. "He really likes to position himself as the defender of Hungary -- that's why their campaign strategy has always been to create enemies, and dangers to Hungary."

Hungary has taken in more than 350,000 Ukrainian refugees since the invasion, comparable to neighboring Slovakia but fewer than Poland, Romania and Moldova, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

In an independence day speech on March 15, Orban pledged not to send any weapons into Ukraine. He made no mention of Putin by name, and declined to cast Russia as the aggressor, instead framing the conflict as one between eastern and western powers, with Hungary "a piece in their game."

"We're helping those in trouble, but at the same time we're not taking a single step that could drag Hungary into trouble," a spokesperson for Orban's government added to CNN. "We can't help anyone while at the same time destroying ourselves -- for example, by getting involved in a war that's not our war, in which we have nothing to gain and everything to lose."

That equivocation appears to have helped his electoral standing. But it is losing him yet more friends in Europe.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, the EU leader most sympathetic to Orban's stances on social conservatism and the rule of law, broke with his ally to condemn his policy towards Ukraine last week. "Given the deaths of hundreds and thousands of civilians ... it's hard for me to understand this approach," Duda told the TVN24 news channel. "This policy will be costly for Hungary, very costly."

And in a speech to the European Council last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pointedly told Orban: "You have to decide for yourself who you are with.

"There is no time to hesitate," Zelensky added. "It's time to decide already."

'Hungary is a different country now'

Orban has comfortably seen off every electoral challenger he has faced in the past decade, helped in large part by a number of institutional reforms that have bolstered his grip on power and tilted the playing field against opposition voices.

"Hungary now is a completely different country than it was 12 years ago," Virag said. "The whole structure of the state has changed; institutions act like part of the government."

Orban has locked horns with EU leaders for years over his country's hardline immigration policies and for clamping down on democratic institutions, including civic organizations, the media and education facilities.

Hungary passed a law in 2017 that imposes restrictions on nongovernmental organizations receiving foreign funding. It prompted comparisons with Russia's Foreign Agent Law, which has been used to crack down on opposition voices and independent media.

Meanwhile, university reforms ensured that facilities will now be run by foundations, whose trustees are to be appointed by Orban's government, which critics said would extend the ideological imprint of Orban's party into Hungary's higher education classrooms.

Peter Marki-Zay's rival campaign has focused on what he calls Orban's "corrupt dictatorship."