Ukrainian presidential adviser calls for heavier weaponry as Russia shifts military focus

(CNN) As the Russian military shifts its campaign to focus on the east and south of Ukraine, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has called on the US and its allies to deliver heavier weaponry to the ex-Soviet nation.

"After the rapid retreat of the Russians from Kyiv and Chernihiv, it is clear that Russia has prioritized another tactic -- to move east/south, to control large occupied territories (not only in Donetsk and Luhansk regions) and to gain a strong foothold there," Podolyak said on Saturday.

"They have established in the east and south and are dictating harsh conditions," added Podolyak. "So we definitely can't do without heavy weapons if we want to unblock the east and Kherson and send [back] the Russians as far as possible."

Last month the Russian military said the "first stage" of its invasion of Ukraine was complete and that it would withdraw forces from around Kyiv and Chernihiv to concentrate on the Donbas region in the country's east.

Russia's announcement of that new phase in part may provide political cover for the Russian military, explaining heavy setbacks in the battles around Kyiv, but Ukrainian officials have also reported a ramping up of military activity and shelling in the Donbas by Russian forces.

