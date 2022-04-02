Geopolitical foes Iran and U.S. to clash again at World Cup

(Reuters) After more than 40 years of sour relations and months of struggle to restore a nuclear deal, the United States and Iran are now set to meet on the soccer field at this year's World Cup, having landed together in Group B in Friday's draw.

The Iran and U.S. coaches sidestepped the political fracas, saying they were focused on the tournament and its ability to bring people together. England and the winners of a European playoff - Ukraine, Scotland or Wales - complete the group.

The icy U.S.-Iran relationship, characterized by diplomatic and even military confrontation in past years, has the potential to thaw somewhat by the time they play in Qatar on Nov. 21. It could also get worse.

President Joe Biden's administration is trying to restore a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which would curb Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions that have hammered Iran's economy.

Washington has accused Iran and the forces it backs of carrying out attacks across the Middle East, including against U.S. forces based in Iraq and Syria.

