Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek defeats Naomi Osaka to win Miami Open ahead of rise to No.1 rank

(CNN) Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek cemented her claim to the world No. 1 ranking Saturday with a straight sets win over Naomi Osaka in the Miami Open.

Swiatek won the match 6-4, 6-0.

The rankings are set to be released on Monday.

Saturday's win for Swiatek was historic -- in more ways than one.

She is the fourth woman ever to win the Sunshine Double -- both Indian Wells and Miami -- after Victoria Azarenka last did so in 2016 , and the first player to win the first three Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 tournaments in a season.

And she will be the first Polish player -- man or woman -- to reach the top ranking in singles tennis.

"Watching your journey is really incredible," Osaka told Swiatek after the match. "I hope you continue having fun."