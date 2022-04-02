(CNN) Ukrainian mixed martial arts fighter Yaroslav Amosov has posted a video of himself recovering his world championship belt from a home in Irpin.

Bellator, the MMA promotional company that Amosov is signed to, announced last month that the 28-year-old had withdrawn from his May 13 title fight against Michael Page as he is "actively defending his home country."

In the video, Amosov climbs back up a ladder in a house carrying a plastic bag, which he opens to reveal the belt.

"A belt with the great history," he wrote in the caption. "Now I definitely won't give it away. My mom hid it well and it survived the bombing."

In the video, Amosov says he was "getting the belt for the second time," while laughing. "It's in one piece and it's rescued," he adds.

Read More