Jennifer Kupcho claims her first title at the Chevron Championship

(CNN) Jennifer Kupcho won the Chevron Championship by two strokes, claiming her first victory on the LPGA Tour and the first major of her career.

The 24-year-old is the first American to win the event since 2015.

Kupcho's victory celebrations began when she leaped into Poppie's Pond, as is tradition, accompanied by her husband, caddy, and cheers from the crowd. The tradition was started by Amy Alcott in 1983 and has been observed by every winner since.

"It's surreal," Kupcho said, according to ESPN. "To be a major winner is really special and to be the last person here at Mission Hills to jump into Poppie's Pond, it's all really special."

Next year, the tournament is moving from the Mission Hills Country Club to Houston under a deal with current sponsors, Chevron.

