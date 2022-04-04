Kansas beats North Carolina to earn its 4th NCAA men's basketball championship

(CNN) Kansas beat North Carolina 72-69 in the NCAA men's basketball title game in New Orleans on Monday, the program's 4th national championship and the second for longtime coach Bill Self.

But this was far from a surefire win for the No. 1 seed against the No. 8 seed. Kansas jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead to start the game, but North Carolina soon settled in, going on a 16-0 run late in the half.

Kansas trailed UNC by as many as 16 points in the first half and was down 15 at halftime. According to the NCAA, the 16-point comeback is the largest in title game history. Additionally, per the NCAA, the previous record for largest halftime deficit overcome in a men's title game was 10, by Kentucky against Utah in 1998.

The Jayhawks came out firing after the half, eventually erasing the Tar Heels' lead with less than 11 minutes to play. A back-and-forth battle ensued with the game tied 65-65 with 3 minutes remaining.

Kansas soon had a 3 point lead late and turned over the ball with less than 5 seconds remaining when Dajuan Harris Jr. stepped out of bounds, giving the ball back to UNC. But a final heave by Caleb Love was off the mark.

