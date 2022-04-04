    Kansas beats North Carolina to earn its 4th NCAA men's basketball championship

    By Eric Levenson, CNN

    Updated 0735 GMT (1535 HKT) April 5, 2022

    Remy Martin #11, Jalen Wilson #10 and Christian Braun #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks react in the second half of the championship game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome Monday in New Orleans.
    Remy Martin #11, Jalen Wilson #10 and Christian Braun #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks react in the second half of the championship game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome Monday in New Orleans.

    (CNN)Kansas beat North Carolina 72-69 in the NCAA men's basketball title game in New Orleans on Monday, the program's 4th national championship and the second for longtime coach Bill Self.

    But this was far from a surefire win for the No. 1 seed against the No. 8 seed. Kansas jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead to start the game, but North Carolina soon settled in, going on a 16-0 run late in the half.
    Kansas trailed UNC by as many as 16 points in the first half and was down 15 at halftime. According to the NCAA, the 16-point comeback is the largest in title game history. Additionally, per the NCAA, the previous record for largest halftime deficit overcome in a men's title game was 10, by Kentucky against Utah in 1998.
      The Jayhawks came out firing after the half, eventually erasing the Tar Heels' lead with less than 11 minutes to play. A back-and-forth battle ensued with the game tied 65-65 with 3 minutes remaining.
        Kansas soon had a 3 point lead late and turned over the ball with less than 5 seconds remaining when Dajuan Harris Jr. stepped out of bounds, giving the ball back to UNC. But a final heave by Caleb Love was off the mark.
        This was the 10th appearance in the title game for Kansas, and the third under head coach Bill Self. This is his second title, the other coming in 2008.
        Kansas players celebrate after winning the national championship game against North Carolina on Monday, April 4.
        Kansas players celebrate after winning the national championship game against North Carolina on Monday, April 4.
        Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts down the net after the game. This is Self's second national title as head coach of the Jayhawks.
        Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts down the net after the game. This is Self's second national title as head coach of the Jayhawks.
        The Jayhawks lift the trophy during the postgame celebrations.
        The Jayhawks lift the trophy during the postgame celebrations.
        Self and Kansas' Ochai Agbaji hug after the game. Agbaji was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
        Self and Kansas' Ochai Agbaji hug after the game. Agbaji was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
        Kansas players rush the court after the final buzzer.
        Kansas players rush the court after the final buzzer.
        North Carolina's Puff Johnson walks off the court after the game.
        North Carolina's Puff Johnson walks off the court after the game.
        North Carolina's Armando Bacot turns his injured right ankle during a key play late in the game. Bacot initially hurt the ankle in the semifinal game against Duke.
