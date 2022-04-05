Paris (CNN) At the start of 2022, France's upcoming presidential election looked set to be one of the country's most watched political races in decades.

An incumbent president standing for election for only the second time in his life; a candidate twice convicted of inciting racist and religious hatred polling in second place; another hard-right stalwart in third and the long-dominant left of French politics in disarray.

Then Russia invaded Ukraine.

With Europe's eyes fixed firmly on Russian President Vladimir Putin's bloody war, priorities have quickly shifted: Ammunition stockpiles, high stakes diplomacy and even the threat of a nuclear strike have all entered the national debate.

Campaigning has been disrupted by the crisis, and several key candidates have had to backtrack on their past support for Putin.

Burnished by his experience on the world stage, most polling suggests that incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is likely to come out on top.

But with just days to go before the election, his closest rival Marine Le Pen is rising in the polls, suggesting the vote could be more tightly fought than the last time the pair went head-to-head in 2017.

France hasn't reelected a sitting president for 20 years, diplomacy has trumped campaigning in the president's agenda and with the conflict fueling a cost of living crisis, French voters aren't facing the election many expected.

Here's what you need to know.

When is the election, and how does it work?

To elect their new president, French voters will likely head to the polls twice.

The first vote, on Sunday April 10, sets 12 candidates against each other. These candidates qualified for the race by securing endorsements from 500 mayors and/or local councilors from across the country.

If no candidate wins 50% of votes in the first round, the two contenders with the most votes will proceed to a run-off two weeks later, on Sunday April 24.

Of the 12 candidates in the race, IFOP polling suggests that only five have ever garnered more than 10% of voters' support. A second round of voting is almost guaranteed.

This also isn't the only national vote France faces this year -- parliamentary elections will take place in June.

Who's in the race?

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a December 2019 summit. Macron took a leading role in trying to avert war in Ukraine.

The incumbent

First-term President Emmanuel Macron has only ever stood in one election -- his successful 2017 presidential run -- and has had a mixed record coming into 2022. Considering that no sitting French president has won re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002, his is a tough spot to be in, though he is the favorite.

An ex-investment banker and alumnus of some of France's most elite schools, Macron stirred up nationwide anger with a diesel tax early in his presidency, setting off the yellow vests movement -- one of the most prolonged protests the country has seen for decades.

"The popularity rating today is important," political commentator Jean-Michel Aphatie told CNN. "The level of hatred towards Emmanuel Macron is considerable and shared."

The most unexpected challenge of his presidency -- Covid-19 -- has perhaps defined his time in office . More than two years of lockdowns and mask mandates, a fumbled EU vaccine rollout and the bold move to effectively force French people to get vaccinated have fired up vocal opposition, even as most of the country learned to live with the realities of the virus and a quiet majority supported the measures.

Macron has refused to debate his opponents and has hardly campaigned himself. While his pole position in the race has never really been under threat, experts believe his strategy has been to avoid the political mudslinging as long as possible in order to brandish his image as the most presidential of all the candidates.

But a week out from the first vote, Macron urged his supporters to guard against complacency. "Anything is possible," he told them, warning of the possibility of a Brexit-style upset in the election.

Marine Le Pen speaks at a campaign event in Reims, France, on February 5.

The challenger

"French electoral logic means that in the second round, you have to be the least hated of the two remaining candidates," Etienne Girard, editor of L'Express magazine, told CNN.

While France's first round sees ballots cast across the political spectrum, in the second round many vote to keep a candidate out of office as much as to elect their opponent.

That's been a problem for Marine Le Pen , who has been synonymous with the French far-right for much of the past decade.

Now an MP in the Calais region -- the gateway to the UK that has struggled to deal with migrants heading to Britain -- the anti-immigrant Le Pen faced off against Macron in 2017, but lost by a sizeable margin

Her father, fellow far-right firebrand Jean-Marie Le Pen, also lost in the second round -- in his case to Chirac in 2002.

Marine Le Pen's strategy for this election was originally one of winning mainstream support -- "a strategy of respectability," as Girard describes it.

While still strongly anti-immigrant, the softening of her tone around flagship topics like Islam and euroskepticism -- especially since Brexit -- has been widely touted as an effort to win over voters outside her far-right base. Even so, "stopping uncontrolled immigration" and "eradicating Islamist ideologies" are her manifesto's top two priorities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Marine Le Pen at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 24, 2017.

A fan of Vladimir Putin -- a photo of her visiting the Russian president featured on a since-scrapped campaign leaflet -- the war in Ukraine has brought up uncomfortable questions for Le Pen.

But in the campaign's final weeks, she's put the cost of living front and center of her platform, promising measures that she claims will put "150 to 200 euros" back in the pockets of each household, including a pledge to lift sales tax on 100 household goods.

Le Pen is known for capturing hard-to-reach voters, according to pollster Emmanuel Riviere. "She always manages to seduce people who are not interested in politics at all, precisely because she offers them a solution to express their anger towards politics," he told CNN.

Le Pen is currently polling far higher than she did at the 2017 election. Days out from the first round, IFOP polling suggests she may win 47% of votes in a second round runoff against Macron.