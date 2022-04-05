Photos: A history of road rally races in Kenya This year marked the 10th edition of the East African Safari Classic, one of the world's toughest rallies. Held over nine days in February, drivers like US professional Ken Block (pictured driving a Porsche 911) compete alongside local drivers, and this year, the first all-indigenous Kenyan team. Hide Caption 1 of 19

Photos: A history of road rally races in Kenya The route for the 2022 race covered thousands of kilometers over the course of nine days. Italian driver Federico Polese races in a Porsche 911 with a helicopter tracking the action. Hide Caption 2 of 19

Photos: A history of road rally races in Kenya Husband and wife team Lynda and Tony Hughes from Britain race in their Ford Capri. Hide Caption 3 of 19

Photos: A history of road rally races in Kenya "It doesn't matter what your upbringing was, what your tribe was, your educational status or even your age. (Rally racing is) one thing that actually brought everyone together," photographer Mwangi "Mwarv" Kirubi says of Kenya's longstanding relationship with the sport. Hide Caption 4 of 19

Photos: A history of road rally races in Kenya The rally is raced "blind," meaning teams are only given the stage routes less than a day before -- so there's no time to inspect the terrain in advance. Hide Caption 5 of 19

Photos: A history of road rally races in Kenya Kenyan Eric Bengi and his co-driver Peter Mutuma traverse a stream during the African Rally Championship (ARC) Equator Rally Kenya at Soysambu Conservancy in Nakuru, on April 24, 2021. In 2022 Bengi would become one half of the first all-indigenous Kenyan team to participate in the East African Safari Classic alongside compatriot Mindo Gatimu -- an important moment in the long history of the rally. Hide Caption 6 of 19